SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Endangered Orangeburg woman found, officials say

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said Shuler was found.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said Shuler was found.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A woman in Orangeburg was found after investigators said she was last seen at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Officials with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said Carolyn Shuler was found and is safe.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said a body was found at a closed-down Midlands hotel.
Deputies: Body found at closed-down Lexington County Motel 6
The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1,...
Coroner: Body found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks
Matthew Corey Brogdon (left) and Brittany Busques (right) was arrested at a home in Richland...
Two arrested at Richland County home after one wanted in Sumter County
Since 2009, Scott represented the 19th District of the South Carolina Senate.
Tributes continue to pour in following death of SC Senator John Scott
District officials say six out of the seven middle schools in the district have this policy in...
Parents to be charged fee for late pick-up at multiple Richland County School District Two schools

Latest News

Police said the woman used the stolen cards and the fraudulent charges added up to thousands of...
Columbia police say woman racked up thousands of dollars on stolen credit cards
Geraldene Robinson named Eastover mayor in special election
Geraldene Robinson named Eastover mayor in special election
The preliminary autopsy results for a body discovered in a closed-down Motel 6 were released by...
Coroner releases preliminary autopsy results for body found in shuttered Lexington County motel
A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a pursuit that temporarily blocked...
Man arrested after chase that temporarily blocked I-26 in Richland County