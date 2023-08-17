Endangered Orangeburg woman found, officials say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A woman in Orangeburg was found after investigators said she was last seen at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Officials with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said Carolyn Shuler was found and is safe.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.