SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dozens of guns stolen at Sumter hardware store, police offer $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest

Police said five people were seen on video surveillance before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday breaking out...
Police said five people were seen on video surveillance before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday breaking out the glass of a front entry of Wesmark Boulevard store(Sumter Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department (SPD) reported two dozen long guns were stolen during an early morning break-in at Simpson’s Hardware at Wesmark Boulevard.

Police said five people were seen on video surveillance before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, breaking the glass of a front entry, taking more than 20 long guns and leaving.

Up to a $5,000 reward is being offered by police for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or by sending tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3ips.com or by downloading and using the P3tips app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Corey Brogdon (left) and Brittany Busques (right) was arrested at a home in Richland...
Two arrested at Richland County home after one wanted in Sumter County
District officials say six out of the seven middle schools in the district have this policy in...
Parents to be charged fee for late pick-up at multiple Richland County School District Two schools
Deputies said a body was found at a closed-down Midlands hotel.
Deputies: Body found at closed-down Lexington County Motel 6
Since 2009, Scott represented the 19th District of the South Carolina Senate.
Tributes continue to pour in following death of SC Senator John Scott
The Columbia Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of Washington...
Three men injured in hail of gunfire in Downtown Columbia

Latest News

The Columbia Police Department is searching for individuals connected to multiple auto break-ins.
Columbia police trying to identify individuals accused of auto break-ins
SCDOT logo
South Carolina Department of Transportation opens new ramp in Lexington County
According to historians said Turpin freed 31 people between 1807 and 1826.
South Carolina State Museum acquires 1815 bible with list of free slaves
Columbia meal-sharing program to feed homeless
Columbia meal-sharing program to feed homeless