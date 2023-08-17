Dozens of guns stolen at Sumter hardware store, police offer $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department (SPD) reported two dozen long guns were stolen during an early morning break-in at Simpson’s Hardware at Wesmark Boulevard.

Police said five people were seen on video surveillance before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, breaking the glass of a front entry, taking more than 20 long guns and leaving.

Up to a $5,000 reward is being offered by police for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or by sending tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3ips.com or by downloading and using the P3tips app.

