Columbia police trying to identify individuals accused of auto break-ins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for individuals connected to multiple auto break-ins.

Investigators said the break-ins took place at the Hampton Inn on Woodcross Drive and Hyatt Place on Kinley Road on Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.

#ColumbiaPDSC Property Crimes Investigators are working to identify the driver/passengers in this orange Kia Soul in connection w/several auto-breakings at the Hampton Inn on Woodcross Drive & Hyatt Place on Kinley Rd on 8/5 & 8/12. Contact #Crimestoppers w/info. pic.twitter.com/Ghq2Zgjq8C — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 16, 2023

An orange Kia Soul was seen leaving the area of the break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.