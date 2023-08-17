SkyView
Columbia police say woman racked up thousands of dollars on stolen credit cards

Police said the woman used the stolen cards and the fraudulent charges added up to thousands of...
Police said the woman used the stolen cards and the fraudulent charges added up to thousands of dollars.(Columbia Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a woman accused of using stolen debit and credit cards at local stores.

Police said the woman used the stolen cards and the fraudulent charges added up to thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

