Columbia police say woman racked up thousands of dollars on stolen credit cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a woman accused of using stolen debit and credit cards at local stores.

Police said the woman used the stolen cards and the fraudulent charges added up to thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

Do you recognize this female? She's suspected of using stolen debit & credit cards at local stores & racking up thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent charges. Help #ColumbiaPDSC investigators identify & locate her. Contact #Crimestoppers w/confidential tips. pic.twitter.com/KxPpRFc3Nv — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 17, 2023

