Columbia man sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2019 home invasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was convicted after reportedly breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend while wielding a hammer in 2019.

The Honorable Robert Hood presided over the trial and sentenced 50-year-old William Rivers to 25 years in prison after a Richland County jury convicted Rivers of burglary 1st degree and assault and battery 1st degree.

Officials with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the invasion happened on Nov. 7, 2019, when the victim and her friend were startled by what sounded like an explosion in the garage, followed by the sound of someone hammering and kicking the door that led into the home.

The victim had previously ended a two-year relationship with Rivers, according to officials.

Officials said Rivers had smashed through a glass door while armed with two hammers and entered the home, then chased the female victim through the first floor and up the stairs to the second floor.

Rivers was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said Rivers had been previously convicted of domestic violence twice.

The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, represented by First Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott and Assistant Solicitor Michael Bradbury prosecuted the case.

