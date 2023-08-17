SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia man sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2019 home invasion

The Honorable Robert Hood presided over the trial and sentenced 50-year-old William Rivers to...
The Honorable Robert Hood presided over the trial and sentenced 50-year-old William Rivers to 25 years in prison(CLEAR)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was convicted after reportedly breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend while wielding a hammer in 2019.

The Honorable Robert Hood presided over the trial and sentenced 50-year-old William Rivers to 25 years in prison after a Richland County jury convicted Rivers of burglary 1st degree and assault and battery 1st degree.

Officials with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the invasion happened on Nov. 7, 2019, when the victim and her friend were startled by what sounded like an explosion in the garage, followed by the sound of someone hammering and kicking the door that led into the home.

The victim had previously ended a two-year relationship with Rivers, according to officials.

Officials said Rivers had smashed through a glass door while armed with two hammers and entered the home, then chased the female victim through the first floor and up the stairs to the second floor.

Rivers was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said Rivers had been previously convicted of domestic violence twice.

The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, represented by First Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott and Assistant Solicitor Michael Bradbury prosecuted the case.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said a body was found at a closed-down Midlands hotel.
Deputies: Body found at closed-down Lexington County Motel 6
The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1,...
Coroner: Body found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks
Matthew Corey Brogdon (left) and Brittany Busques (right) was arrested at a home in Richland...
Two arrested at Richland County home after one wanted in Sumter County
Since 2009, Scott represented the 19th District of the South Carolina Senate.
Tributes continue to pour in following death of SC Senator John Scott
District officials say six out of the seven middle schools in the district have this policy in...
Parents to be charged fee for late pick-up at multiple Richland County School District Two schools

Latest News

Student injured in shooting at Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
Josey High shooting suspect turns himself in
One group that loves to be on the road and celebrate life in general – those at Thunder Tower...
Thunder Tower Harley Davidson celebrates 17 years
17th annual Harley Davidson Day of Thunder
A body that was discovered in a closed-down motel has been identified by the Lexington County...
Body discovered in closed-down Lexington County Motel 6 partially identified by Coroner