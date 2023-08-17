SkyView
Body discovered in closed-down Lexington County Motel 6 partially identified by Coroner

Body found in abandoned Motel 6 partially identified by Lexington County Coroner
A body that was discovered in a closed-down motel has been identified by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.(Lexington County Coroner's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A body that was discovered in a closed-down motel has been identified by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Margaret Fisher reported the person was a 6′0″ white male with long hair that could be brown or gray in color that could possibly have been pulled back in a hair tie, wearing grey and white Adidas athletic sneakers with white soles and no socks.

The person found had teeth with decay but the front teeth were intact. The Coroner adds the person was wearing a t-shirt with a Batman symbol on the front with skulls.

Coroner Fisher said the body of an unidentified man found in a bathroom at a closed-down Motel 6 on Aug. 15 appeared to have been there for two to three weeks.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. Officials said the property is owned by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and is a part of a construction project to improve malfunction junction and the property was acquired by SCDOT in 2022.

Both the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office (LCCO) are investigating the case.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

