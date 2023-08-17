Awareness: Impact of A.I. on Black and rural communities, how mindsets impact businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week on Awareness, WIS’ Billie Jean Shaw revisits the impact artificial intelligence, known as A.I. has on Black and rural communities. Plus, a life coach gives insight into how your mindset impacts your business.

WIS Awareness 10 Sunday mornings at 11 a.m.

A.I. which stands for Artificial Intelligence is an advanced technology that fulfills the roles of humans eliminating the need for an actual human to do the job. So for example, think about self-driving cars, chatbots that make up resumes for you or write college papers, and even virtual travel booking agents. A.I. is impacting everyone in a number of areas but specifically Black and rural communities. Billie Jean Shaw talked about this on Awareness last year with Dr. Patrick Dicks, a leading voice on automation and Artificial Intelligence, who has appeared on numerous social media platforms and television networks across the country including NBC. Follow Dr. Dicks on Instagram at @kingofautomation and visit his website here.

This week, we are continuing to celebrate National Black Business Month. It was created in August of 2004 to celebrate and bring attention to the needs of black entrepreneurs and we’re sticking to that by helping you learn how to mind your business.

Billie Jean Shaw sat down with certified mindfulness and life coach Shaquanna Kilgore the owner of First Class Touch, LLC to get you and your business on the right path.

Billie Jean Shaw is continuing her conversation with certified mindfulness and life coach Shaquanna Kilgore the owner of First Class Touch, LLC to get you and your business on the right path. Earlier in the show, Shaquanna explains how your state of mind determines the success of your business.

