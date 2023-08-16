Suspect in custody after admitting to shooting man outside Sumter convenience store

SUMTER S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of a man outside of a Sumter convenience store.

Law enforcement said Travis Jermaine Wright, 43, turned himself in at the Sumter Police Department after he was identified as a suspect in the Aug. 5 shooting death of Adrian NaBryce McCray.

According to officials, Wright has been booked at the local jail and is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

