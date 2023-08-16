South Carolina State Museum aquires 1815 bible with list of free slaves

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A rare artifact is on display at the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia giving insight into the abolitionist movement in pre-Civil War Charleston.

S.C. State Museum officials said they recently got their hands on a bible from 1815 that features a handwritten list of dozens of enslaved people freed by the bible’s owner, a Charleston merchant, and abolitionist named William Turpin.

According to historians said Turpin freed 31 people between 1807 and 1826.

Between 1789 and 1799, Turpin, a Rhode Island native whose family moved to South Carolina before the Revolution, and Thomas Wadsworth, a former state senator, acquired nearly two dozen slaves in the South Carolina upcountry as part of a business partnership.

Turpin’s bible not only names and offers details about the lives of the enslaved, but it also deepens our understanding of how ideas about slavery, emancipation and freedom developed in South Carolina in the early and mid-18th century.

