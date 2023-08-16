SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina State Museum aquires 1815 bible with list of free slaves

According to historians said Turpin freed 31 people between 1807 and 1826.
According to historians said Turpin freed 31 people between 1807 and 1826.(South Carolina State Museum)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A rare artifact is on display at the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia giving insight into the abolitionist movement in pre-Civil War Charleston.

S.C. State Museum officials said they recently got their hands on a bible from 1815 that features a handwritten list of dozens of enslaved people freed by the bible’s owner, a Charleston merchant, and abolitionist named William Turpin.

According to historians said Turpin freed 31 people between 1807 and 1826.

Between 1789 and 1799, Turpin, a Rhode Island native whose family moved to South Carolina before the Revolution, and Thomas Wadsworth, a former state senator, acquired nearly two dozen slaves in the South Carolina upcountry as part of a business partnership.

Turpin’s bible not only names and offers details about the lives of the enslaved, but it also deepens our understanding of how ideas about slavery, emancipation and freedom developed in South Carolina in the early and mid-18th century.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Corey Brogdon (left) and Brittany Busques (right) was arrested at a home in Richland...
Two arrested at Richland County home after one wanted in Sumter County
District officials say six out of the seven middle schools in the district have this policy in...
Parents to be charged fee for late pick-up at multiple Richland County School District Two schools
The Columbia Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of Washington...
Three men injured in hail of gunfire in Downtown Columbia
Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and child inside.
First Alert Traffic: Tree falls on SUV with mother and child inside
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps are cooler Wednesday and Thursday

Latest News

Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Kahlil Mitchell with breach of peace of a high and...
Man arrested in connection with Columbia shooting that left 2 injured
Officials name new Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center director
Officials name new Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center director
Paid parental leave for teachers
Paid parental leave for teachers
Student injured in shooting at Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
Josey High shooting: Student injured, shooter at-large