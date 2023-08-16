South Carolina Department of Transportation opens new ramp in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has opened a new westbound ramp from U.S. 1 (Augusta Road) onto I-20 at West Columbia in Lexington County.

During the construction of the new ramp, traffic was detoured off of the old loop ramp.

The old loop lamp will remain permanently closed and signs will stay in place so drivers are aware of the new traffic pattern.

The overnight traffic operation was completed this morning.

Construction of the new ramp is a part of the SCDOT’s U.S. 1 over Interstate 20 Interchange Improvement Project in Lexington County and SCDOT’s Strategic 10-year Plan to rebuild South Carolina’s roads and bridges.

