SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: National Rum Day and Pig Roast Fundraiser at Market Party Express

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our friends from Market on Main and Market Party Express join us to celebrate National Rum Day and share details about their upcoming Pig Roast charity event.

On Friday, August 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., attendees will get a chance to try authentic Holy City Hogs smoked pig, snacks, and a full-service bar.

National Rum Day and Pig Roast Fundraiser at Market Party Express
National Rum Day and Pig Roast Fundraiser at Market Party Express(Sydney | Market on Main and Market Party Express)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Corey Brogdon (left) and Brittany Busques (right) was arrested at a home in Richland...
Two arrested at Richland County home after one wanted in Sumter County
District officials say six out of the seven middle schools in the district have this policy in...
Parents to be charged fee for late pick-up at multiple Richland County School District Two schools
The Columbia Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of Washington...
Three men injured in hail of gunfire in Downtown Columbia
Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and child inside.
First Alert Traffic: Tree falls on SUV with mother and child inside
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps are cooler Wednesday and Thursday

Latest News

Soda City Live: St.Luke Presbyterian Church back-to-school bash
Soda City Live: Orangeburg church to host back-to-school event
Soda City Live: Two-night performance of "In Our Time"
Soda City Live: Columbia Repertory Dance Company Performance, ‘In Our Time’
Soda City Live: 30th annual Lexington Community Fun Day
Soda City Live: Lexington Community Fun Day
High School and College football kicks off very soon, WIS News Director Rick Henry joins Soda...
Soda City Live: College and high school football season