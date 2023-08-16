SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Freedom Festival International Film Festival

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local film company will be showcasing independent films from all around the world right here in the Midlands.

Filmmakers from every genre, background, and country will be showcasing their work in an upcoming film festival.

The Carolina Film Network will be hosting their FREEDOM FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL in Columbia in the next few weeks and we wanted to give you enough time to plan for it and let you know more about it.

Freedom Festival International Film Festival is August 24th-August 27th at Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8.

We will be screening over 65 films from all over the world to include some films made right here in the Carolinas!

For more information click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Corey Brogdon (left) and Brittany Busques (right) was arrested at a home in Richland...
Two arrested at Richland County home after one wanted in Sumter County
District officials say six out of the seven middle schools in the district have this policy in...
Parents to be charged fee for late pick-up at multiple Richland County School District Two schools
The Columbia Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of Washington...
Three men injured in hail of gunfire in Downtown Columbia
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps are cooler Wednesday and Thursday
Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and child inside.
First Alert Traffic: Tree falls on SUV with mother and child inside

Latest News

Spicy Voo-Doo Food Truck will be one of the vendors at the community Summer Send-Off event.
Soda City Live: Community Summer Send-Off Event
Soda City Live: Down in the Holler presented by Trustus Theatre
Soda City Live: Trustus Theatre hosts season finale with ‘Down in the Holler’
Soda City Live: Cayce/West Columbia Community Expo and Career Fair
Soda City Live: Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber Hosts Community Expo and Career Fair
Soda City Live: College and high school football season
Soda City Live: College and high school football season