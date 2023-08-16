Soda City Live: Freedom Festival International Film Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local film company will be showcasing independent films from all around the world right here in the Midlands.

Filmmakers from every genre, background, and country will be showcasing their work in an upcoming film festival.

The Carolina Film Network will be hosting their FREEDOM FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL in Columbia in the next few weeks and we wanted to give you enough time to plan for it and let you know more about it.

Freedom Festival International Film Festival is August 24th-August 27th at Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8.

We will be screening over 65 films from all over the world to include some films made right here in the Carolinas!

