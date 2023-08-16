Soda City Live: Columbia Repertory Dance Company Performance, ‘In Our Time’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend, you can support the arts and talented performers for a very unique dance experience entitled “In Our Time” presented by the Columbia Repertory Dance Company.

“In Our Time” will feature two shows on Friday and Saturday at the Columbia Music Festival Artspace at 8 a.m.

Columbia Repertory Dance Company Performance, ‘In Our Time’ (Columbia Repertory Dance Company)

