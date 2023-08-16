SkyView
Soda City Live: College and high school football season

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - High School and College football kicks off very soon, WIS News Director Rick Henry joins Soda City Live for a preview of the season and the upcoming week zero.

Henry said to be on the lookout for Dutch Fork High School once again, Dutch Fork is the reigning state champions and has produced numerous players who are making waves on the collegiate and professional levels.

The high school game of the Week for week zero is Ridgeview High School at Blythewood High School, Henry adds to watch the matchups between Saluda High School at Mid-Carolina High School, Irmo High School at Chapin High School, West Florence High School at Lexington High School, and Lugoff-Elgin High School at River Bluff High School.

On the college level, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks are searching to build momentum on a good year last season, and Henry said the offense will continue to build on the shoulders of quarterback Spencer Rattler with Kareon Joyner taking the majority load at the running back position.

Clemson University is looking to bounce back with a post-season berth after not reaching the playoffs the past two seasons.

South Carolina State University and Benedict College are also Midlands teams to lookout for said Henry.

