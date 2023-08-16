Soda City Live: Back-to-School tips for families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the majority of Midlands school districts back in the classroom, the Richland County School District One Teacher of the Year offers tips that can help students through the school year.

Second-grade teacher, Kavon Barger, was named the 2023-204 Richland County School District One teacher of the year and he provided Soda City Live with the following tips that can help students have a successful school year:

Create healthy habits

Build a relationship with teachers, faculty, and staff

Get invested in what students are learning

Consistent communication

Mr. Barger is a second-grade teacher at AJ Lewis Greenview Elementary School.

