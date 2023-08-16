SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Back-to-School tips for families

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the majority of Midlands school districts back in the classroom, the Richland County School District One Teacher of the Year offers tips that can help students through the school year.

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Second-grade teacher, Kavon Barger, was named the 2023-204 Richland County School District One teacher of the year and he provided Soda City Live with the following tips that can help students have a successful school year:

  • Create healthy habits
  • Build a relationship with teachers, faculty, and staff
  • Get invested in what students are learning
  • Consistent communication

Mr. Barger is a second-grade teacher at AJ Lewis Greenview Elementary School.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Corey Brogdon (left) and Brittany Busques (right) was arrested at a home in Richland...
Two arrested at Richland County home after one wanted in Sumter County
District officials say six out of the seven middle schools in the district have this policy in...
Parents to be charged fee for late pick-up at multiple Richland County School District Two schools
The Columbia Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of Washington...
Three men injured in hail of gunfire in Downtown Columbia
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps are cooler Wednesday and Thursday
Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and child inside.
First Alert Traffic: Tree falls on SUV with mother and child inside

Latest News

High School and College football kicks off very soon, WIS News Director Rick Henry joins Soda...
Soda City Live: College and high school football season
Freedom Festival International Film Festival
Soda City Live: Freedom Festival International Film Festival
Spicy Voo-Doo Food Truck will be one of the vendors at the community Summer Send-Off event.
Soda City Live: Community Summer Send-Off Event
Soda City Live: Down in the Holler presented by Trustus Theatre
Soda City Live: Trustus Theatre hosts season finale with ‘Down in the Holler’