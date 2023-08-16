Richland County jail interim director to lead facility in permanent capacity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County recently announced the promotion of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center’s interim agency director to serve in the position permanently.

Crayman Harvey, who began his tenure at the detention center in 2022 as assistant director, was promoted to continue his interim role permanently.

“Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Director Crayman Harvey is a certified detention center professional with decades of professional experience in criminal justice and law enforcement. He holds a master’s degree in criminal justice and a bachelor’s in psychology,” said Richland County public information officer Susan O’Cain to WIS.

Officials added Harvey has 20 years of experience in criminal justice and law enforcement having spent 7 years at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice before joining the ASGDC staff.

Harvey has also spent time with Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and Camden Police Department.

