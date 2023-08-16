Resources still available for local veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - VA leaders have been urging veterans to apply for benefits under the PACT Act.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

If you are a vet and you missed the deadline to file for the benefits, don’t worry, officials say there is still a chance to get other resources.

WIS sat down with VA’s undersecretary of benefits Josh Jacobs in an interview where he explained who qualifies and how they can apply.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.