Resources still available for local veterans

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - VA leaders have been urging veterans to apply for benefits under the PACT Act.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

If you are a vet and you missed the deadline to file for the benefits, don’t worry, officials say there is still a chance to get other resources.

WIS sat down with VA’s undersecretary of benefits Josh Jacobs in an interview where he explained who qualifies and how they can apply.

