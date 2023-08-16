Orangeburg Department of Public Safety searching for endangered woman

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered woman.

Officials said Carolyn Shuler was last seen at her home around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Shuler has Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, and High Blood Pressure and does not have access to her medications.

Anyone with information on where Shuler might be is asked to contact ODPS at 803-534-2812.

