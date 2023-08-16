Orangeburg Department of Public Safety searching for endangered woman

SkyView
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered woman.

Officials said Carolyn Shuler was last seen at her home around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Shuler has Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, and High Blood Pressure and does not have access to her medications.

Anyone with information on where Shuler might be is asked to contact ODPS at 803-534-2812.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

