Man arrested in connection with Columbia shooting that left 2 injured

Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Kahlil Mitchell with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful carrying of a weapon.(Columbia Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that injured two men at a gas station at the 2500 block of Two Notch Road.

The shooting took place Wednesday, Aug. 9, just after 11 p.m. at the El Cheapo gas station.

Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Kahlil Mitchell with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The day after the shooting, police charged 19-year-old Zachary Carrie with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature for allegedly discharging a firearm at the gas station.

Police said more arrests are pending.

