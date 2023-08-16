Lexington Police look to identify man accused of damaging vehicle

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of causing damage to a vehicle by backing up into it.

Police said the man was driving a dark Chevrolet pickup truck when he backed into another vehicle causing damages and then left the scene.

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 5, at a Circle K gas station on Augusta Road.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or email tarrington@lexsc.com.

