Lexington Police look to identify man accused of damaging vehicle

Police said the man was driving a dark Chevrolet pickup truck when he backed into another vehicle causing damages and then left the scene.(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of causing damage to a vehicle by backing up into it.

Police said the man was driving a dark Chevrolet pickup truck when he backed into another vehicle causing damages and then left the scene.

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 5, at a Circle K gas station on Augusta Road.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or email tarrington@lexsc.com.

