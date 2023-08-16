SkyView
Lee County correctional officers arrested, accused of attempting to bring drugs to prisoners

(WBKO)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two correctional officers were arrested after being accused of attempting to bring drugs to prisoners during Sunday visitation at Lee Correctional Institution.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections inspector general, 34-year-old Stacie Garrett White was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to a prisoner and resisting arrest.

Officials said White’s charges involved 77 grams of a substance that tested positive for marijuana concealed in clear plastic and tape inside her body.

Misha Cortory Gore, 37, was charged with possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, providing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy. Her charges involve 31 grams of a white rock-like substance that tested positive for meth concealed in a condom inside her body.

Officials said both cases were unrelated.

