Josey High student injured in shooting inside school, sheriff says

By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was injured in a shooting late Wednesday morning at Josey High School in an alarming escalation at the violent start of a school year.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said the shooting happened inside the school at 1701 15th St.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to a finger and was stable and receiving medical attention, according to the school district.

Authorities were still looking for the shooter into the afternoon. The Richmond County School System said the shooter wasn’t believed to be near the campus.

The victim and the shooter are both believed to be students, and they got into an altercation that escalated into gunfire, Roundtree said. Some of it was caught on video, Roundtree said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked parents to report Josey’s football stadium to reunify with their children.

SHERIFF’S FULL STATEMENT:

Parents were told the campus went on lockdown after the incident, which happened shortly before deputies started converging on the school around 11:20 a.m. and blocked 15th Street.

Out of an abundance of caution, nearby Murphey Middle School was also secured, and Augusta University got an alert because of Josey’s proximity to the Health Sciences Campus.

In addition to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, personnel were on the scene from the Georgia State Patrol and Richmond County Mashal’s Office. At least some of the law rnforcement officers were in tactical gear. A Central EMS ambulance was there, as well.

Young people appeared to be gathered in school parking lot at lunchtime, watching the law enforcement activity.

Josey is no stranger to violence.

A shooting injured two people last September at the school’s football homecoming festivities – one of two shootings in two days at Augusta high school football events.

Wednesday’s shooting came just a day after a large fight broke out at Butler High School during the transition to class after breakfast and resulted in several arrests.

High schools in Augusta just started the academic year last week. At some other districts in the region where school started earlier, there was violence in the first days, as well.

On Aug. 3, a midday brawl broke out at Aiken High School, leading to several arrests and at least one student injury.

That happened days after a series of similar fights at Burke County High School.

More problems at Richmond County schools

There have already been other incidents this school year at other Richmond County campuses. Among them:

  • On Friday, a student saw a knife fall out of a student’s clothing at the Reaching Potential Through Manufacturing campus at 2920 Mike Padgett Highway. School district police were notified and the incident was being addressed by the code of student conduct and discipline.
  • Also on Friday, a student threatened to cause harm to a teacher and class at Barton Chapel Elementary School. The incident will be addressed by district police and the code of conduct.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

