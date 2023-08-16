SkyView
Josey High shooting: Student injured, shooter at-large

WATCH LIVE: School district officials hold news conference to offer update on Josey shooting
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was injured in a shooting late Wednesday morning at Josey High School – an alarming escalation at the violent start of a school year.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said two students got into an altercation that boiled over into a shooting inside the school at 1701 15th St.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • At 3 p.m., the Richmond County School System will offer an update on the Josey shooting, and we’ll stream it live right here. Watch for that and other updates here on WRDW.com and News 12.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to a finger and was stable and receiving medical attention, according to the school district.

Authorities were still looking for the shooter into the afternoon, although they said they’d identified him after reviewing video of the altercation. The Richmond County School System said the shooter wasn’t believed to be near the campus.

A student was injured in a shooting, the latest escalation in a violent start to the school year.

Deputies didn’t release a description of the suspect, but an alert sent to Augusta University said authorities were looking for “a juvenile, black male wearing a yellow jacket and black pants.”

Josey was initially put on lockdown, and parents were asked to report to the school’s football stadium, where they could find their children.

SHERIFF’S FULL STATEMENT:

Deputies started converging on the school around 11:20 a.m., soon after the incident, and blocked 15th Street.

Out of an abundance of caution, nearby Murphey Middle School was secured in addition to Josey. Augusta University got an alert because of Josey’s proximity to the Health Sciences Campus. Around 1:45 p.m., an AU alert said there was no active threat to the university community.

In addition to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, personnel were on the scene from agencies including the the Georgia State Patrol, Richmond County Marshal’s Office, Augusta Fire Department and Central Emergency Medical Service. At least some of the law enforcement officers were in tactical gear.

PHOTO GALLERY:

Caption

Josey is no stranger to violence.

A shooting injured two people last September at the school’s football homecoming festivities – one of two shootings in two days at Augusta high school football events.

Wednesday’s shooting came just a day after a large fight broke out at Butler High School during the transition to class after breakfast and resulted in several arrests.

High schools in Augusta just started the academic year last week. At some other districts in the region where school started earlier, there was violence in the first days, as well.

On Aug. 3, a midday brawl broke out at Aiken High School, leading to several arrests and at least one student injury.

That happened days after a series of similar fights at Burke County High School.

More problems at Richmond County schools

There have already been other incidents this school year at other Richmond County campuses. Among them:

  • On Friday, a student saw a knife fall out of a student’s clothing at the Reaching Potential Through Manufacturing campus at 2920 Mike Padgett Highway. School district police were notified and the incident was being addressed by the code of student conduct and discipline.
  • Also on Friday, a student threatened to cause harm to a teacher and class at Barton Chapel Elementary School. The incident will be addressed by district police and the code of conduct.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

