High School in Lexington receives two bomb threats in first few days of school

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - White Knoll High School received two bomb threats in the first couple days of school, according to a district message sent to parents and staff.

White Knoll High School is a part of Lexington County School District One and students returned to the classrooms after summer break on Aug. 9.

The school received a bomb threat on Tuesday and Wednesday, the district message said.

The threats had “a very low probability of being credible” and sweeps by law enforcements and school administrators were conducted on the campus and building.

WIS News 10 is working to confirm the results of the investigation.

Read the text from the emails sent out to parents signed by Principal Nicholas Pearson here:

Aug. 15:

“Dear White Knoll High Students, Employees and Families, WKHS was notified by law enforcement of a bomb threat directed at our school this morning. The threat had a very low probability of being credible. However, law enforcement, school & district administrators conducted a thorough sweep of the building and campus as a precaution. We are working diligently to minimize any disruptions and to ensure that our school day continues as smoothly as possible. Employees and students can help keep our school safe by remembering to say something if you see something that doesn’t look or feel right. Having a threat directed at our school is concerning and frustrating, especially considering the hard work our employees and students have put in to have a great start to the school year. Please know that we are committed to investigating all threats thoroughly and dealing aggressively with those responsible to the fullest extent of the law, regulations and policy. Thank you for your continued support.”

Aug. 16:

“WKHS was once again notified by law enforcement of a bomb threat directed at our school this morning. Again, the threat has a very low probability of being credible. However, law enforcement, school & district administrators will conduct a thorough sweep of the building and campus as a precaution. Because of this, we are implementing the “Hold” safety response while we investigate and search the campus. The “Hold” response is part of the “Standard Response Protocol” used by school districts nationwide. During a “Hold”, school administrators clear the hallways and students and employees remain in the classrooms and teaching and learning continued. Click here if you would like to learn more about the Standard Response Protocol. Please know that we are committed to investigating all threats thoroughly and dealing aggressively with those responsible to the fullest extent of the law, regulations and policy. Again, we want to reiterate that school is continuing as normal while taking the necessary safety precautions, despite these threats that have little credibility.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.