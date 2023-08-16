FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Calmer weather conditions work back into the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Isolated rain chances linger on into our week, but mainly sunny skies and dry conditions win out by Friday.

First Alert Headlines

- High temperatures fall back to the low 90s for today with the passing of yesterday’s cold front.

- That front will linger near the coast of the Carolinas, resulting in isolated rain chances lingering for our region.

- Plentiful sunshine takes over by Friday as humidity continues to drop off.

- Tropical activity is kicking up again out in the Atlantic Ocean, with formation chances rising.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! Today we’ll see some cooler air, as highs increase close to 91 & 93 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

We will also keep the slight chance for a few hit or miss showers/storms both days, as the front that passed through the region yesterday stalls out over the beaches of the Carolinas.

High pressure will build over the eastern half of the country this Friday into the weekend, creating sunny and dry conditions, but temperatures will be heating back up with highs in the middle 90s and feel-like temperatures closing in on triple digits into the weekend.

In the Atlantic the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a cluster of showers moving off the west coast of Africa. Right now the most pressing complex has a 40% of development over the next 5-7 days. Stay tuned!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy skies. A few p.m. storms/showers are possible. High temps fall back closer to 90-91 degrees.

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Stray showers are possible for a few of us in the afternoon. Highs in the low-90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low mid-90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few stray storms possible. Highs around 95 degrees.

