Deputies: Body found at closed-down Lexington County Motel 6

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death at an Motel 6.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies said a body was found at a closed-down Midlands hotel.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said a body was found at the closed-down Motel 6 on the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive.

According to the incident report an individual told deputies he was looking for his girlfriend when he found person who was dead in a room on the third floor of the building. He also told deputies the body was in the room next to another oom with a lot of mattresses inside.

Sergeant Ricciardi then located the room and when trying to push the bathroom door open deputies saw a hand. Deputies were unable to to open the door because the body was leaning up against it, and that is when MCU, CSI, and Watch Command were notified and responded.

At this time, deputies said the body and the cause of death ahs not been reported.

