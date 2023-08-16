SkyView
Coroner: Body of man found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The body of an unidentified man found in a bathroom at a closed-down Motel 6 on Aug. 15 appears to have been there for two to three weeks, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1, 2023.

Fisher said the age and race of the man weren’t able to be identified because of the body’s condition. She described his clothing as jogging pants, blue t-shirt and blue or black Adidas athletic shoes.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Both the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office (LCCO) are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call LCSD or LCCO during business hours.

