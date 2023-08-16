Columbia native living in Hawaii speaks on wildfire disaster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in Hawaii are now reporting the death toll to be 99 after a ferocious wildfire destroyed multiple homes and businesses in Lahaina Maui.

Officials are continuing search and rescue efforts in the area as many remain uncounted for.

Frederick Grissom was born in Hawaii but moved to Columbia and spent most of his life here before moving back to Hawaii in 2020.

“It’s been a lot of anger, a lot of sadness,” said Grissom.

Frederick Grissom currently lives in Kahului Maui which is about 40 mins away from Lahaina.

Grissom says people in his community have been stepping in to help.

“I have friends that have boats and since the first fires started happening they were loading up boats and the community was coming together. They were just nonstop and they’re still going today taking supplies by boat,” said Grissom.

The authorities reported the death toll on Tuesday morning to be 99 but expect the number to climb as search efforts continue. Right now, 75 percent of the hardest-hit areas have still yet to be searched.

“I feel heartbroken for the families, that still haven’t been able to find their loved ones,” he said. They say there’s a lot of kids and a lot of the elderly that are missing. In Hawaii we really look up to...we call them the Kapoona, which means the elderly. We really look up to them,” he added.

Grissom says not only for himself but for the thousands impacted by the wildfires there’s also frustration building on top of the devastation for a lack of warning and delayed response times.

He told WIS, “The emergency broadcast which if there’s a missing person or fire or anything it gives you an alert on your phone and I didn’t get my first alert until Wednesday afternoon about 1 o clock and I know some people who just didn’t get anything. So, we just feel like somehow the ball was dropped.”

But he says the continued support has been keeping the Aloha spirit alive.

“I’m blessed that I have a lot of family and friends in South Carolina. They’ve come together....my family in South Carolina have really been stepping up for us and we’re just so appreciative of everybody,” he said.

While search efforts continue for hundreds of people that are still left unaccounted for, authorities are calling their response a search and rescue operation.

