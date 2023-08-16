Columbia man celebrates 100th birthday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Though her official birthday is on Monday a Columbia native celebrated 100 years of life Saturday among friends and family.

Clemmon Cannon was born 100 years ago on Aug. 14. His birthday celebration took place at Inspire at Sandhills Event Center in Columbia.

According to his family, Cannon -- who is affectionately known as “Clem,” -- grew up with his mother Emaline, his father, Johnny, and eight brothers. His brother William is the only living sibling.

Cannon graduated from Booker T. Washington High School before heading to the Big Apple for better employment opportunities.

Cannon then attended the New York Institute of Photography and spent many years as a photographic printer and later attended Queens College where he received a certificate in social gerontology.

After also receiving a certificate in Housing Management from the National Center for Housing Management Inc. New York City, Cannon returned to the Capital City to care for his wife Naomi until her death in 1995.

In Columbia, Cannon worked as a greeter at the South Carolina State Museum, was a participant at the Capitol City Senior Center and worked with the Harvest Hope Food Bank.

His family describes him as someone who enjoys music and learning new things. Cannon also enjoys talking about current events, sports and lively conversations with family and friends.

