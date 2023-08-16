SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia man celebrates 100th birthday

Clemmon Cannon was born 100 years ago on Aug. 14. His birthday celebration took place at...
Clemmon Cannon was born 100 years ago on Aug. 14. His birthday celebration took place at Inspire at Sandhills Event Center in Columbia.(Eileen Cannon-Hailey)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Though her official birthday is on Monday a Columbia native celebrated 100 years of life Saturday among friends and family.

Clemmon Cannon was born 100 years ago on Aug. 14. His birthday celebration took place at Inspire at Sandhills Event Center in Columbia.

According to his family, Cannon -- who is affectionately known as “Clem,” -- grew up with his mother Emaline, his father, Johnny, and eight brothers. His brother William is the only living sibling.

Cannon graduated from Booker T. Washington High School before heading to the Big Apple for better employment opportunities.

Cannon then attended the New York Institute of Photography and spent many years as a photographic printer and later attended Queens College where he received a certificate in social gerontology.

After also receiving a certificate in Housing Management from the National Center for Housing Management Inc. New York City, Cannon returned to the Capital City to care for his wife Naomi until her death in 1995.

In Columbia, Cannon worked as a greeter at the South Carolina State Museum, was a participant at the Capitol City Senior Center and worked with the Harvest Hope Food Bank.

His family describes him as someone who enjoys music and learning new things. Cannon also enjoys talking about current events, sports and lively conversations with family and friends.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Corey Brogdon (left) and Brittany Busques (right) was arrested at a home in Richland...
Two arrested at Richland County home after one wanted in Sumter County
District officials say six out of the seven middle schools in the district have this policy in...
Parents to be charged fee for late pick-up at multiple Richland County School District Two schools
The Columbia Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of Washington...
Three men injured in hail of gunfire in Downtown Columbia
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps are cooler Wednesday and Thursday
Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and child inside.
First Alert Traffic: Tree falls on SUV with mother and child inside

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh’s former law school classmate Cory Fleming sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison...
Alex Murdaugh’s former law school classmate Cory Fleming sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for helping him steal
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps are cooler Wednesday and Thursday
New law helps children of active-duty military enroll in S.C. schools
New law helps children of active-duty military enroll in S.C. schools
MUSC’s RESTART study aims to help recent sexual assault survivors through free therapy sessions.
MUSC study offers free therapy for sexual assault survivors