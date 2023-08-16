SkyView
Columbia Food Lion gives away gift cards in celebration of store remodel

According to Food Lion, the store was remodeled with a “brand-new look and feel” and changes...
According to Food Lion, the store was remodeled with a “brand-new look and feel” and changes were made with customers in mind.(Food Lion)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Customers have a chance to win mystery gift cards valued up to $250 in celebration of the a Columbia Food Lion’s remodel.

The gift cards will be given through Aug. 20 to the first 100 customers each day at 7830 Garners Ferry Road.

According to Food Lion, the store was remodeled with a “brand-new look and feel” and changes were made with customers in mind.

Shoppers can expect to see an extensive assortment of products, a wide variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” meal options and a selections of locally sourced items produced or grown in communities around the store.

