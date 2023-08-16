Columbia Food Lion gives away gift cards in celebration of store remodel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Customers have a chance to win mystery gift cards valued up to $250 in celebration of the a Columbia Food Lion’s remodel.

The gift cards will be given through Aug. 20 to the first 100 customers each day at 7830 Garners Ferry Road.

According to Food Lion, the store was remodeled with a “brand-new look and feel” and changes were made with customers in mind.

Shoppers can expect to see an extensive assortment of products, a wide variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” meal options and a selections of locally sourced items produced or grown in communities around the store.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.