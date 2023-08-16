SkyView
1815 bible with list of free slaves digitally available to view through S.C. State Museum

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanks to the South Carolina State Museum, a rare artifact has been acquired and is available to view digitally giving insight into the abolitionist movement in pre-Civil War Charleston.

S.C. State Museum officials said they recently got their hands on a bible from 1815 that features a handwritten list of dozens of enslaved people freed by the bible’s owner, a Charleston merchant, and abolitionist named William Turpin.

According to historians Turpin freed 31 people between 1807 and 1826.

Between 1789 and 1799, Turpin, a Rhode Island native whose family moved to South Carolina before the Revolution, and Thomas Wadsworth, a former state senator, acquired nearly two dozen slaves in the South Carolina upcountry as part of a business partnership.

Turpin’s bible not only names and offers details about the lives of the enslaved, but it also deepens our understanding of how ideas about slavery, emancipation, and freedom developed in South Carolina in the early and mid-18th century.

Museum officials said they hope to include the bible in a new exhibit opening on their 35th anniversary this fall, but it’s available to explore digitally on the state museum website.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

