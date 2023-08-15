Three men injured in hail of gunfire in Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A quiet Sunday evening in Downtown Columbia ended in a hail of gunfire that sent three men to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses believe anywhere from 30 to 50 rounds were fired in a matter of seconds and that multiple vehicles were caught in the crossfire.

Oops, I did it again. Ballistic evidence found on Washington St. following a downtown shooting that injured three on Sunday. This crime, 0.3 miles from @ColumbiaPDSC 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xIvAU12Cf6 — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) August 14, 2023

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said it happened on the 1200 block of Washington Street after 10:30 p.m., approximately 0.3 miles from their station.

WIS spoke with StanLee, the owner of a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan who said the vehicle was struck at least six times during the shooting.

His vehicle was among many hit, including a Chevy SUV struck in the hood and windshield while parked outside the Sheraton Columbia Downtown Hotel one block away.

The crime scene just got bigger @wis10 — Sheraton valet vehicle struck by gunfire during Washington St. shooting pic.twitter.com/bZKYIcDnug — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) August 14, 2023

A separate eyewitness, who chose to remain anonymous, said shots were fired after observing two men get into a fight over a woman.

While exchanging gunfire across four lanes of traffic, an unarmed man was hit while walking out of the Sky Bistro Lounge with his girlfriend.

The Sky Bistro Manager told WIS they dragged the injured man back inside the bistro and a U.S. Army medic rendered aid until officers arrived.

“We at Sky Bistro cater to all walks of life and are proud to serve many elected officials, lawmakers, politicians, and tastemakers alike. Sky Bistro is open for business as usual and we’re 100% willing to help and assist law enforcement as our number one priority is the safety of the community,” said the Sky Bistro Manager.

On Monday morning, WIS located more ballistic evidence that was later surrendered to a CPD investigator.

The department maintains that none of Sunday’s injuries were life-threatening and that no arrests have been made.

“[Sky Bistro] had nothing to do with it. It’s a fine establishment but it looks like something happened outside. I’m fine. My family is fine. Nobody was in the vehicle. It’s just a vehicle. It can be replaced; it will be replaced. I can’t be, the people can’t be, the situations can’t be, the memory won’t be. But materialistic things, they come and go,” concluded StanLee.

Anyone with information on the Washington Street shooting is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers or the Columbia Police Department.

