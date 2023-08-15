SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina to retire jersey of program record holder and Super Bowl champion WR Alshon Jeffery

Super Bowl champion and program record holder Alshon Jeffery will have his No. 1 jersey at...
Super Bowl champion and program record holder Alshon Jeffery will have his No. 1 jersey at South Carolina retired this season when the Gamecocks face Mississippi State on Sept. 23.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Super Bowl champion and program record holder Alshon Jeffery will have his No. 1 jersey at South Carolina retired this season when the Gamecocks face Mississippi State on Sept. 23.

The school announced the honor on Monday for the receiver from St. Matthews, S.C.

Jeffery had 183 catches for 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns at South Carolina from 2009 through 2011, helping the Gamecocks to their lone Southeastern Conference championship game appearance in 2010.

His touchdown catches are tied for the best showing at South Carolina. He also leads the program with 12 games of 100-yard receiving games.

Jeffery went on to a nine-year NFL career with Chicago and Philadelphia where he caught 475 passes for 6,786 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Jeffery had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown to help the Eagles beat New England 41-33 in the Super Bowl after the 2017 season.

While Jeffery’s No. 1 jersey is retired, current and future Gamecocks can still wear numbers that were affiliated with athletes who’ve had their jerseys retired since 2007, according to athletic department policy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigate overnight shooting
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigate Sunday morning shooting
Clarendon County deputies warning residents of scam
Clarendon County deputies warn residents of scam
Police said the shooting happened Sunday after 10:30 p.m. at the 1200 block of Washington Street.
3 men shot in downtown Columbia
The crash happened in the 6900 block of Edmund Highway around 9 p.m. on Aug.13.
2-month-old child dies after Lexington County car crash

Latest News

The Carolina Panthers have canceled their final practice of training camp due to inclement...
Panthers cancel joint practice with Jets due to weather, bringing early end to training camp
Irmo Little League celebration
Irmo Little League celebration
NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Blowfish vs Forest City Owls
Blowfish vs Forest City Owls