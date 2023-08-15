Search continues for man reported missing 5 years ago

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) announced the search continues for a man reported missing five years ago.

Deputies said 45-year-old William “Bill” Black was last seen on Aug. 14, 2018.

Black is described as a white male, standing about 5 foot 9 inches, and weighing about 120 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Deputies said Black is missing his front teeth and has a tattoo of a dragon on his right bicep, “unforgiven” down his spine, “BB” in the back of the neck and a cross on the back of his right calve.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO. Investigators can be reached by phone at 803-425-1512 or by email at Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov.

