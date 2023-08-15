SkyView
Run for God: A new session to teach you to run a 5k and 10k begins soon

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Run for God organization has been a big encouragement to many in the Midlands who want to learn how to run.

You’ll have several coaches who teach you how to take the first step. The payoff is being able to run or walk a 5k or 10k race. In Irmo, there’s a Run for God group based at Riverland Hills Baptist Church. The doors are open to anyone wanting to train for the race -- no matter your ability.

Jeanna Moffett is one of those coaches who will take every step with you. She has a new session starting this Sunday. The next Run for God 12-week training session begins this Sunday, August 20. You’ll learn to run or walk a 5k or 10k distance.

You’ll meet at Riverland Hills Baptist Church which is at 201 Lake Murray Boulevard in Irmo. The group meets on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at 6 p.m. The race will be on November 11.

In addition to learning how to run or walk a distance, there are class sessions that cover a number of health-related topics like proper nutrition, how to get the best sleep, dealing with stress, and several others.

The fee is $55 for the 5K, $60 for the 10K and that includes the race registration and the Run for God shirt. And it includes all the training and meetings, too! Race day will be November 11 in Lexington.

Remember, no experience is needed.

Register at https://riverlandhills.org/runforgod. For more information, call 803-772-3227.

