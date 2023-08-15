Lexington police identified alleged office supply store shoplifter

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of stealing a printer from a Lexington Office Depot has been identified.

On Aug. 11, officers requested the public’s help in identifying a man accused of shoplifting on July 24.

Police shared a picture of the suspect from surveillance footage.

Police announced Tuesday the suspect was located thanks to tips received in the case.

UPDATE - Thanks to tips in this case, the subject has been identified. https://t.co/HLDpkY7yYt — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 15, 2023

