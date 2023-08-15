Heavy police presence during Sumter County arrests

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A heavy police presence was seen in Richland County while two people who were wanted out of Sumter County were arrested, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

The arrests took place at 4600 Bluff Road.

SCSO said one of them was taken back to the Sumter County jail on five open warrants after deputies had a recent chase with him and tried to catch him.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

