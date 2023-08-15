SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Heavy police presence during Sumter County arrests

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A heavy police presence was seen in Richland County while two people who were wanted out of Sumter County were arrested, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

The arrests took place at 4600 Bluff Road.

SCSO said one of them was taken back to the Sumter County jail on five open warrants after deputies had a recent chase with him and tried to catch him.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 6900 block of Edmund Highway around 9 p.m. on Aug.13.
2-month-old child dies after Lexington County car crash
According to investigators, the suspect walked up to the counter and had the employees empty...
Richland County deputies ask for public’s help to identify 7-Eleven robbery suspect
Police said the shooting happened Sunday after 10:30 p.m. at the 1200 block of Washington Street.
3 men shot in downtown Columbia
State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69
The Columbia Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of Washington...
Three men injured in hail of gunfire in Downtown Columbia

Latest News

Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and child inside.
First Alert Traffic: Tree falls on SUV with mother and child inside, road closed
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms this evening, then drier weather moves in
Alex Murdaugh’s friend and former law school classmate Cory Fleming pleaded guilty in federal...
Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming sentenced to prison, restitution following guilty plea
A heavy police presence was seen in Sumter County while two wanted people were arrested.
Heavy police presence during Sumter County arrests