Hearing set for Horry County principal charged in abuse case

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Horry County principal accused of not speaking up when a teacher abused her special needs students will be back in court this week.

Ocean Bay Elementary Principal Rebecca Schroyer was arrested in November 2022. She is charged with two counts of failing to report child abuse or neglect.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office confirmed Schroyer will be in court for a Thursday hearing.

Horry County police say Schroyer failed to report abuse by special education teacher Grace McColgan. Schroyer is accused of contacting the district when she learned of the incidents but not reporting them to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

McColgan pleaded guilty to six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child back in July. A judge sentenced her to 30 days in jail, which was the maximum sentencing in the case.

Both remain on administrative leave.

