FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Later storms follow extreme Tuesday heat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Dangerous heat and humidity keeps on for the Midlands today, with late day storms pushing into the region!

First Alert Headlines

· Warm and muggy for this morning, with plenty of heat ahead.

· Unsafe heat and humidity continues for our Tuesday with heat indices closing in on 110 again today.

· An approaching cold front brings showers and storms into this evening, and cooler temps into Wednesday!

· Some tropical activity is kicking up again out in the Atlantic Ocean

First Alert Summary

Today will also be a First Alert Weather Day as the extremely hot and humid pattern continues with highs in the upper 90s, and the heat index will push close to 110 in the afternoon. A cold front drops into the Midlands into this evening, firing up a line of showers and storms across South Carolina, with a few stronger wind gusts possible. Stay weather aware!

Behind this front a northern breeze will develop ushering some cooler air, as highs will dip closer to 90-92 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. We will also keep the slight chance for a few hit or miss showers/storms both days as the front stalls out over the beaches of the Carolinas.

High pressure will build over the eastern half of the country this Friday into the weekend, creating sunny and dry conditions, but temperatures will be heating back up with highs in the middle 90s and feel-like temperatures closing in on triple digits.

In the Atlantic the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a cluster of showers about to move off the west coast of Africa. Right now the complex only has a 30% of development over the next 5-7 days.

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather Day Today: Partly cloudy skies, followed by late scattered showers and storms, into the evening. Before the rain arrives, very hot and humid. Highs in the upper-90s, with an average heat index pushing to 110 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. A few p.m. storms are possible. High temps fall back closer to 90-91 degrees.

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Showers and storms are possible for a few of us in the afternoon. Highs in the low-90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low mid-90s.

