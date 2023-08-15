SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Later storms follow extreme Tuesday heat

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Dangerous heat and humidity keeps on for the Midlands today, with late day storms pushing into the region!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· Warm and muggy for this morning, with plenty of heat ahead.

· Unsafe heat and humidity continues for our Tuesday with heat indices closing in on 110 again today.

· An approaching cold front brings showers and storms into this evening, and cooler temps into Wednesday!

· Some tropical activity is kicking up again out in the Atlantic Ocean

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Today will also be a First Alert Weather Day as the extremely hot and humid pattern continues with highs in the upper 90s, and the heat index will push close to 110 in the afternoon. A cold front drops into the Midlands into this evening, firing up a line of showers and storms across South Carolina, with a few stronger wind gusts possible. Stay weather aware!

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Behind this front a northern breeze will develop ushering some cooler air, as highs will dip closer to 90-92 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. We will also keep the slight chance for a few hit or miss showers/storms both days as the front stalls out over the beaches of the Carolinas.

High pressure will build over the eastern half of the country this Friday into the weekend, creating sunny and dry conditions, but temperatures will be heating back up with highs in the middle 90s and feel-like temperatures closing in on triple digits.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

In the Atlantic the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a cluster of showers about to move off the west coast of Africa. Right now the complex only has a 30% of development over the next 5-7 days.

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather Day Today: Partly cloudy skies, followed by late scattered showers and storms, into the evening. Before the rain arrives, very hot and humid. Highs in the upper-90s, with an average heat index pushing to 110 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. A few p.m. storms are possible. High temps fall back closer to 90-91 degrees.

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Showers and storms are possible for a few of us in the afternoon. Highs in the low-90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low mid-90s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 6900 block of Edmund Highway around 9 p.m. on Aug.13.
2-month-old child dies after Lexington County car crash
According to investigators, the suspect walked up to the counter and had the employees empty...
Richland County deputies ask for public’s help to identify 7-Eleven robbery suspect
Police said the shooting happened Sunday after 10:30 p.m. at the 1200 block of Washington Street.
3 men shot in downtown Columbia
State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69
A family member of one of the divers who went missing reunites with them after a rescue by the...
Coast Guard and Navy rescue 4 divers off South Carolina coast

Latest News

First Alert Weather
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for more heat/humidity Tuesday
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather Midday 08/14/2023