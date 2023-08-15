First Alert Traffic: Tree falls on SUV with mother and child inside, road closed

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) -A road in Forest Acres is closed while officers work to clear the area due to a storm-related incident.

Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and an 8-month-old child inside on Atascadero Road just before 5 p.m.

Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and child inside. (Forest Acres Police Department)

The mother and child were both rescued from the SUV.

The Forest Acres Police Department said both mother and child appeared to have minor injuries and were taken to a hospital by EMS.

