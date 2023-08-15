SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

First Alert Traffic: Tree falls on SUV with mother and child inside, road closed

Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and child inside.
Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and child inside.(Forest Acres Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) -A road in Forest Acres is closed while officers work to clear the area due to a storm-related incident.

Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and an 8-month-old child inside on Atascadero Road just before 5 p.m.

Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and child inside.
Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and child inside.(Forest Acres Police Department)

The mother and child were both rescued from the SUV.

The Forest Acres Police Department said both mother and child appeared to have minor injuries and were taken to a hospital by EMS.

Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and child inside.
Forest Acres officers said a tree in the area fell on a small SUV with a mother and child inside.(Forest Acres Police Department)

WIS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 6900 block of Edmund Highway around 9 p.m. on Aug.13.
2-month-old child dies after Lexington County car crash
According to investigators, the suspect walked up to the counter and had the employees empty...
Richland County deputies ask for public’s help to identify 7-Eleven robbery suspect
Police said the shooting happened Sunday after 10:30 p.m. at the 1200 block of Washington Street.
3 men shot in downtown Columbia
State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69
The Columbia Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of Washington...
Three men injured in hail of gunfire in Downtown Columbia

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms this evening, then drier weather moves in
Alex Murdaugh’s friend and former law school classmate Cory Fleming pleaded guilty in federal...
Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming sentenced to prison, restitution following guilty plea
The arrests took place at 4600 Bluff Road.
Heavy police presence during Sumter County arrests
A heavy police presence was seen in Sumter County while two wanted people were arrested.
Heavy police presence during Sumter County arrests