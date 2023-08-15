SkyView
City of Columbia to develop meal-sharing plan to feed the homeless

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia announced officials and staff are working to develop a meal-sharing plan to feed the homeless.

Officials said they are now ready to announce the plan and site for a new feeding initiative, which includes a partnership with a local entity.

The logistical arrangements have been ongoing since November 2022, according to the city.

The meals will be served in an air-conditioned, climate-controlled facility that includes restrooms.

Details regarding the partner and plan will be announced by Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, during the City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Once this information has been shared, city officials welcome all agencies and individuals, who serve the unsheltered through feeding initiatives, to contact the City’s Director of Homeless Services in order to join this coordinated effort.

City officials will welcome all agencies and individuals who serve these communities through feeding initiatives to join this coordinated effort once the information has been shared.

