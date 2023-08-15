Augusta prepares for Fort Gordon name change with new road signs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Across Augusta, dozens of signs for Fort Gordon will come down in the weeks ahead.

Georgia Department of Transportation and the city are working to replace them all as the post changes to its new name, Fort Eisenhower.

“It’ll be a big change. People that have been here for any amount of time call it Fort Gordon, and probably will for a while until they get used to the new name,” said John Ussery, assistant director of traffic and engineering for the city.

The big change brings a new name.

One you’ll soon see in big white letters on the green signs you typically see on your drive in Augusta.

“We definitely want to make sure everything’s in place by the time the official name changes in October,” said Ussery.

More than 35 signs belong to the Georgia Department of Transportation, but a few dozen of them are owned by the City of Augusta. So there is a joint effort in replacing them.

“The majority of the signs that are Augusta’s are located along Tobacco Road. The signs along Gordon Highway, Interstate 20, Bobby Jones, those are all responsible to Georgia DOT,” said Ussery.

While the official name change to Fort Eisenhower doesn’t happen until October 27, Georgia Department of Transportation officials and engineering with the city said preparation for the new signs start now.

“We just remake the sign, you could put something over the existing word, but it doesn’t look real good. It also doesn’t last very long. We’ll just remake all the signs, guide signs are typically the same color, have the same line type the same font, the same size,” said Ussery.

Ussery says it will cost around $140 per sign for the city.

Georgia Department of Transportation told News 12 the majority of their signs along the major roadways are easy to replace, but the ones over the interstate and highways are larger and will take more time to produce because of the special equipment they require.

You may see smaller font sizing at first for Fort Eisenhower or no sign at all, but officials say not to fear. It’s only temporary but takes time to get it done.

