6 fire departments assist to fight Orangeburg County fire

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg Public Safety Fire Department with the assistance of five other fire departments put out a fire on Old Elloree Road.in Orangeburg County.

Firefighters said they got to the Sunday about nine minutes after being called.

According to the department, the fire posed challenges to firefighters; however, it was brought under control in about 19 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said they believe this fire was an accident.

