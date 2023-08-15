SkyView
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported two earthquakes just minutes apart in North Carolina.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported two earthquakes just minutes apart in North Carolina early Tuesday morning.

According to the USGS, the first earthquake hit 2.2 miles west of McLeansville at 1:19 a.m. It had a 2.0 magnitude and a depth of zero kilometers. The quake was also 6 miles east northeast of Greensboro.

The second earthquake hit at 1:22 a.m. just 3.7 miles east northeast of Greensboro. It had a 2.2 magnitude and depth of one kilometer.

Both earthquakes were close to the North Carolina and Virginia border region.

