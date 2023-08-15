1 man injured in Columbia apartment complex shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is injured after a shooting at the Colony Apartments on West Beltline Boulevard.

The Columbia Police Department said a Shotspotter alerted officers shortly before 9 p.m.

Police found a man injured in the upper body outside when they arrived.

Police said the man later was taken to the hospital.

Shortly before 9 PM, #Shotspotter alerted #ColumbiaPDSC officers to a shooting at the Colony Apts. A male victim found outside was injured in the upper body & taken to a hospital. We have officers checking on his medical condition. pic.twitter.com/pcS0g2XE6G — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 15, 2023

