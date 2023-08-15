SkyView
1 man injured in Columbia apartment complex shooting

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is injured after a shooting at the Colony Apartments on West Beltline Boulevard.

The Columbia Police Department said a Shotspotter alerted officers shortly before 9 p.m.

Police found a man injured in the upper body outside when they arrived.

Police said the man later was taken to the hospital.

