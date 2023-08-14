South Carolina organization advocates for domestic violence survivors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One organization in South Carolina is working to advocate for domestic violence survivors and their children.

Sistercare is also working to promote the prevention of domestic violence through community awareness and training.

The organization has teamed up with the City of Columbia to host the “Sistercare Saturdays” fundraiser.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 3 in 10 women and 1 in 10 men in the US have experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by a partner and reported it having a related impact on their everyday life.

Executive Director of Sistercare Leah Wicevic talked with WIS anchors Dawndy Mercer Plank and Greg Adaline to discuss the fundraiser and what the organization is about.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.