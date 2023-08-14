Soda City Live: Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber Hosts Community Expo and Career Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an upcoming community expo and career fair.

It will offer a chance for citizens to learn more about the businesses in the area as well as what job opportunities are out there.

Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber Hosts Community Expo and Career Fair (Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber website)

Click here for more information on the expo and career fair.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.