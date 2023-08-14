SkyView
Soda City Live: Community Summer Send-Off Event

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summer break is coming to an end and many students returning to school.

A local event planner is using her skills to send the kids off in style.

B. Eventful Planning will host its Summer Send-Off event at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Columbia on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

One of the vendors for the event includes Spicy Voo-Doo, a food truck that features authentic Cajun cuisine.

Community Summer Send-Off Event hosted by B. Eventful Planning
Community Summer Send-Off Event hosted by B. Eventful Planning

