Senate president announces funeral arrangements for Senator John Scott

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, South Carolina Senate President Thomas Alexander announced the funeral arrangements for Senator John Scott, Jr.

On Friday, Aug. 18, a visitation will be held at Leevy’s Funeral Home on 1831 Taylor Street from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Scott’s memorial service will be held on Sunday. Aug. 19, at Atlas Road at 11 a.m.

After the service, he will be buried at Memorial Gardens of Columbia on Wilson Road.

Following the interment, a reception will be held at Bible Way Church.

The senator’s death was announced on Sunday, Aug. 13, and confirmed by the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus in a press release.

Remembering the life and legacy of Senator John L. Scott , Jr. 🙏🏾 🕊️



Funeral arrangements are set for 11AM Saturday, August 19th at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road. pic.twitter.com/RPHZsdTU6h — SC Senate Democratic Caucus (@SCSenateDems) August 14, 2023

Senator John L. Scott, Jr., died at the age of 69.

