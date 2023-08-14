SkyView
Senate president announces funeral arrangements for Senator John Scott

Since 2009, Scott represented the 19th District of the South Carolina Senate.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, South Carolina Senate President Thomas Alexander announced the funeral arrangements for Senator John Scott, Jr.

On Friday, Aug. 18, a visitation will be held at Leevy’s Funeral Home on 1831 Taylor Street from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Scott’s memorial service will be held on Sunday. Aug. 19, at Atlas Road at 11 a.m.

After the service, he will be buried at Memorial Gardens of Columbia on Wilson Road.

Following the interment, a reception will be held at Bible Way Church.

The senator’s death was announced on Sunday, Aug. 13, and confirmed by the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus in a press release.

Senator John L. Scott, Jr., died at the age of 69.

