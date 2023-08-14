Richland County deputies ask for public’s help to identify 7-Eleven robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) asked for the public’s help identifying a 7-Eleven robbery suspect.

RCSD said the robbery happened at the store at 1231 Longreen Parkway around 4:30 a.m. on July 19.

According to investigators, the suspect walked up to the counter and had the employees empty the register before he drove away in a dark sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers crimesc.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

